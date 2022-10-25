Kanye West has been putting his foot in his mouth quite a bit over the past couple of weeks. He has made numerous racist assertions and he has also said some horrible things about Jewish people. This has led to numerous consequences, including the termination of his partnership with Adidas.

Prior to his anti-semitic remarks, Kanye had actually been dropped by the likes of GAP. Of course, Kanye had wanted out of this relationship for quite some time, but in the end, he got what he wanted.

Now, GAP is going even further with its stance on Kanye. Originally, the brand said that it would continue to sell Yeezy GAP clothes on its website. Following this latest round of headlines, GAP is taking the steps to remove all Yeezy GAP clothes from its platforms. Simply put, the collection is now obsolete.

“In September, GAP announced ending its Yeezy GAP partnership,” the brand wrote in a statement. “Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why. We are taking immediate steps to remove Yeezy Gap product from our stores and we have shut down YeezyGap.com.”

This is yet another example of how Kanye has essentially forced his collaborators to distance themselves from him.

