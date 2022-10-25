While more companies distance themselves from Kanye West, it doesn’t look like Netflix has any plans on following suit. In the wake of Ye’s anti-Semitic remarks and other offensive and outlandish claims, the streaming giant confirmed that there’s no intention to pull Jeen-Yuhs from their platform.

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Ye attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A rep from Netflix explained that they wouldn’t pull the doc because there weren’t any anti-Semitic comments in the documentary. Additionally, they said that they didn’t do business with Ye directly, since he was a subject of the documentary. Netflix added that they don’t take down content over any controversy that happens later on.

Netflix never received Kanye’s full support behind the documentary in the first place. Earlier this year, the multi-hyphenate demanded that the directors and Netflix provide him with full access to the editing room so he could have final approval on the end product.

Jeen-Yuhs will likely be the only Ye documentary that fans will be able to check out in the foreseeable future. At the same time that the talent agency CAA dropped Ye as a client, TV and film producer MRC announced they shelved a completed documentary on him due to his anti-Semitic comments.

Earlier today, Adidas confirmed that they’ve ended their partnership with Ye in the wake of his recent outbursts. In a statement, they said that Ye’s comes didn’t align with their corporate values and acknowledged that they’d be losing upwards of $250M after cutting ties.

[Via]