Now that Saturday Night Live has returned for another season, it was only a matter of time before the cast full of comedians got to discussing the latest antics of one Kanye West, who’s landed himself in a pool of hot water – not only for his controversial White Lives Matter shirt, but now, also for making disparaging comments about the Jewish community on Twitter after he has temporarily banned from Instagram.

Saturday (October 8) evening’s episode kicked off in its usual fashion with a cold open, this one finding four cast members playing in a game of So You Think You Won’t Snap, hosted by Bowen Yang.

Kanye West wearing a White Lives Matter hoodie‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/9Xr7UCQAdF — RapTV (@Rap) October 3, 2022

Essentially, the name of the game is for the comedians to keep their cool as the host goes through a series of news headlines that are enough to drive anyone batty.

Contestant Heidi Gardner was the first out after she “snapped” over a clip of Joe Biden speaking on his own mental acuity, and Chloe Fineman followed suit after she was prompted with questions about Herschel Walker and his ongoing abortion scandal and shown a clip from the Super Mario Bros. trailer.

“He’s supposed to be Italian!” she exclaimed after hearing Chris Pratt’s voice work as the beloved video game character.

Devon Walker was the next cast member to play the game, and while he made it through headlines about 401Ks being down 20% and Mars announcing that the orange M&M suffers from anxiety, it was Ye’s behaviour that pushed him over the edge in the sketch.

“This week Kanye West called Lizzo fans ‘demonic,'” Yang told Walker. “OK. Bringing up Kanye, All right,” he responded from the hot seat as the host continued to point out alarming facts, like West’s decision to open a private school despite his admission that he’s never read a book.

As Walker became visibly upset by the news, he asked Yang to change the subject, which he promptly agreed to do, shifting the conversation to Tucker Carlson. “Last night Tucker Carlson sat down with Kanye West,” he teased.

“Hey, man, have a heart, come on?!” the contestant pleaded. “You’re right. You’re right. Let’s go to the world of fashion — with a photo of Kanye,” Yang went on, pulling up an image of the rapper standing with Candace Owens in their WLM shirts, causing his friend to snap.

