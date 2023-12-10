Dave Chappelle's New Netflix Special Drops On New Year's Eve

Dave Chappelle is returning to Netflix at the end of December with a brand-new comedy special. The unnamed special is Chappelle's first on the platform since 2021's incredibly controversial The Closer. That special, which hinged heavily on jokes about the LGBTQ+ community, garnered widespread criticism and even led to an employee walkout at Netflix. However, Netflix stood by the comedian and continued their deal with Chappelle. This upcoming special will be Chappelle's seventh for the platform. His partnership with Netflix dates back to 2017, when he dropped four specials in a single year.

The new special, which drops on New Year's Eve, was promoted with a brief trailer that used Morgan Freeman to announce that "Dave is back". There's no word on what sort of material that Chappelle will be covering. However, he's never been one to shy away from controversial topics. Expect a lot of outrage once the full show drops in a few weeks time. Will you be watching Chappelle's new show? Let us know in the comments.

Meanwhile, Chappelle saw several audience members walk out of his show in Boston in October after he decided to speak on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. No footage of the set is online, as Chappelle confiscated the audience's phones before he began. While Chappelle condemned the initial Hamas attack on Israel, he said that students in the US shouldn't be losing job offers for supporting Palestine. Several Ivy League students have reported experiencing such consequences for publicly supporting Palestine.

However, Chappelle doubled down, stating that the Israeli response to the Hamas attack has been disproportionate and going as far as to accuse Israel of war crimes. Not stopping there, Chappelle also accused the US of aiding and abetting the Israeli atrocities thanks to their full-throated support fo the nation. The comments led several audience members to leave the show early, according to sources who spoke with TMZ.

