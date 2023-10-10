Mia Khalifa Let Go From Playboy After Voicing Support For Palestine

Mia Khalifa is someone who has consistently been outspoken in the past, on a number of issues. Overall, she has had a lot to say about the porn industry and how damaging it can be. Moreover, she has also shown her political side. Khalifa is of Palestinian descent, and consequently, she has sided with her people on numerous occasions. If you have been following the news, you would know that Hamas recently launched an attack on Israel, killing hundreds. Subsequently, Israel responded in full force, and hundreds of Palestinians have been killed over the past couple of days, as well.

Moreover, Israel has stated that it would be cutting off power and water to Palestinians. This will leave two million people in the dark, including one million children. It is a horrific conflict, and for the most part, it has been ongoing for decades. When Hamas initially launched their attack on Israel, Mia Khalifa was quick to support. "I just wanna make sure there’s 4k footage of my people breaking down the walls of the open air prison they’ve been forced out of their homes and into so we have good options for the history books that write about how they freed themselves from apartheid,” Mia Khalifa wrote.

Playboy Speaks On Mia Khalifa

Some say Hamas is a terror organization while others see them as a freedom-fighting organization looking to end the apartheid state that Israel has imposed on Palestine. Regardless of what you may believe, Khalifa was quick to side with Hamas, and her various partners were not amused. As reported by DJ Akademiks, Playboy fired Khalifa from their creator program. In the letter above, you can see that they took issue with Khalifa's comments, and they went so far as to condemn her for "hate speech."

The Palestine and Israel conflict will continue to be an ongoing story. It has proven to be extremely polarizing, and there is a reason for that. If the last few days have proven anything, it is that celebrities stand to gain very little from commenting on all of this. Let us know what you think of Playboy's decision, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

