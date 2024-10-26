Jamie Foxx's Alleged Diddy References In Comedy Special Were All In Jest According To New Alleged Source

The conflicting reports continue to arise around Foxx's "What Had Happened Was."

This week, the world learned of some new allegations regarding the content matter of Jamie Foxx's upcoming comedy special, What Had Happened Was. He promised to divulge on his health scare last year and a whole lot of other issues, and according to various alleged eyewitness reports, he commented on the Diddy situation. However, these stories conflict each other, as some allege that the actor claimed to have called the FBI on Sean Combs and insinuated that the Bad Boy mogul "did something" to him. Not only that, but one alleged eyewitness claimed that Combs actually "poisoned" Foxx, according to a Page Six report on these alleged eyewitnesses.

Some folks connected this to the health scare, although this alleged poisoning supposedly happened before that according to the alleged eyewitness who saw Foxx's shows in Atlanta earlier this month. Now, according to an alleged source who reportedly spoke to TMZ, we have another alleged eyewitness report that seems to dismiss these theories. The alleged eyewitness reportedly claimed to the outlet that Jamie Foxx did name Diddy while discussing his scary hospitalization, but that it was all in jest and not comprised of actual accusations about his hospitalization, the FBI, or any other sort of conflict.

Diddy & Jamie Foxx At The Ladylike Foundation's 9th Annual Women Of Excellence Awards Gala

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 03: (L-R) Sean Combs and Jamie Foxx attend the Ladylike Foundation's 9th Annual Women Of Excellence Awards Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

As such, now we have various conflicting reports about these alleged remarks about Diddy from Jamie Foxx, and we don't even know if they will make the final version of What Had Happened Was. So take all of this with a huge grain of salt. Elsewhere, the music executive continues to seek swift action in his federal case alleging sex trafficking and other charges. The latest development in that is a scathing request for a gag order and claims that the government is leaking false information to the press.