Jamie Foxx Allegedly Claims He Called The Feds On Diddy Amid Hospitalization Conspiracies

Jamie Foxx is coming back with a Netflix special following his health scare, and he recently held some one-man comedy shows in Atlanta's Alliance Theatre in early October to roll it out. However, according to Page Six, various eyewitness reports allege that he spoke on the Diddy scandal in the upcoming special, What Had Happened Was. While these alleged sources have varied recollections of what the actor said, they claimed that he spoke on how Sean Combs allegedly "did something" to him and how he allegedly called federal authorities on the Bad Boy mogul. In fact, some even alleged that Foxx connected Combs to his health scare, although this comes from multiple conflicting allegations.

First is from videographer and producer Choke No Joke, who spoke to Comedy Hype for a recent interview. "[Jamie Foxx] has a special coming out on Netflix, and I went to the taping," he alleged, claiming that Foxx spoke in a serious tone about this. "He said, ‘Diddy did something to me, and I’m the one who called the feds on him.’" In addition, celebrity bodyguard Big Homie .CC said in a Cam Capone News interview that Puff allegedly tried to poison the comedian before his health scare.

Jamie Foxx & Diddy In 2004

Sean "P.Diddy" Combs and Jamie Foxx during VH1 Big in '04 - Backstage and Audience at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

"I know Diddy poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie reported him to the FBI because of it," Big Homie .CC alleged. On the other hand, actor Dennis L.A. White – who reportedly went to two taping of Jamie Foxx's upcoming special – denied these allegations to Page Six. "People keep asking me if Diddy was responsible. He was not responsible. If he was, I would’ve been dead," he alleged. White also remarked that Foxx's comments towards the music executive were more in jest, and that he didn't outwardly accuse him of anything or mention law enforcement authorities.