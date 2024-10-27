Diddy's Team Responds To Allegations That Jamie Foxx Called The Feds On The Bad Boy Mogul

"SHOWTIME, WME|IMG, and MAYWEATHER PROMOTIONS VIP Pre-Fight Party Arrivals on the T-Mobile Magenta Carpet For "Mayweather VS McGregor"
LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: (L-R) Dancer Cassie, recording artist Sean "Puffy" Combs and actor Jamie Foxx arrive on T-Mobile's magenta carpet duirng the Showtime, WME IME and Mayweather Promotions VIP Pre-Fight Party for Mayweather vs. McGregor at T-Mobile Arena on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Showtime)
These alleged eyewitness reports from Foxx's comedy special tapings have caused quite a stir.

Diddy and his legal team have reportedly responded to allegations that surged from alleged eyewitnesses at various Jamie Foxx shows taping his upcoming Netflix special, What Had Happened Was, in early October in Atlanta. Specifically, videographer and producer Choke No Joke claimed to Comedy Hype that Foxx said Sean Combs "did something" to him and that he called the FBI on him. In addition, celebrity bodyguard Big Homie .CC alleged to Cam Capone News that the Bad Boy mogul tried to poison the actor before his health scare, which led to Foxx calling federal authorities. These are just allegations, something that Combs' legal team reportedly emphasized.

Furthermore, in an email reportedly issued to AllHipHop, Diddy's legal team called all of these allegations around Jamie Foxx "outlandish, ridiculous and baseless." In addition, they also claimed that Foxx's team also denied any connection regarding these allegations. This lines up with other conflicting reports on the matter, including one testimony from alleged comedy show eyewitness, actor Dennis L.A. White. "People keep asking me if Diddy was responsible. He was not. If he was, I would’ve been dead," he told Page Six.

Diddy At Invest Fest 2023

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Day 1 of 2023 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

White also suggested that Jamie Foxx did name-drop Diddy during the taping of his special, but that he only referred to him in jest. More importantly, he claimed that Foxx did not directly accuse Combs outright or mention law enforcement at all, so it seems like this could've been a misinterpretation. Regardless, we won't know for sure until we see the comedy special or other verifiable footage for ourselves. What Had Happened Was will presumably cover a lot of topics, including the frightening health scare last year that caused concern among many fans.

As for more Diddy updates, his legal team recently claimed that federal government authorities have formed an "illicit" deal with the press to leak false information that could prejudice his right to a fair trial. Law enforcement denied this claim already, but it's something that the defense continues to stress and allege. Perhaps a ruling or other motion can settle this issue and redefine how the case disseminates publicly. But it all seems very complicated, especially when you can't control every single allegation that emerges.

