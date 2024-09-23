Jamie Foxx Walks His Daughter, Corinne, Down The Aisle During Her Wedding To Joe Hooten

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-SPIDER MAN
US model Corinne Foxx (L) and her father US actor Jamie Foxx attend the "Spider-Man: No way home" premiere at the Regency Village and Bruin Theatres in Los Angeles, California on December 13, 2021. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
The wedding ceremony took place over the weekend.

Jamie Foxx walked his daughter, Corinne, down the aisle during her wedding to Joe Hooten over the weekend. In since-deleted pictures posted to actress Garcelle Beauvais' Instagram page, the iconic singer/actor could be seen rocking a black tuxedo as he held Corrine by her arm at the ceremony. Corrine rocked a beautiful white wedding dress.

"Last night we got to witness & celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten. Your love & respect for each other is palpable. Corinne you looked stunning," Beauvais, 57, wrote in the caption, as caught by PEOPLE. Corinne and Hooten first announced their engagement back in December 2023. "From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever," Corinne wrote on Instagram at the time.

Jamie & Corinne Foxx Attend "Below The Belt" Premiere

US actor Jamie Foxx (R) and his daughter US producer Corinne Foxx arrive for the Los Angeles premiere of "Below the Belt" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, October 1, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Foxx didn't post about the wedding, but he did pay tribute to the couple after they announced their engagement. "@corinnefoxx @joe.hooten you are a perfect example of what being in love is," he wrote last year. "You care about each others life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back… congratulations on your engagement… @joe.hooten when you whispered to me a while back that you were gonna ask my baby girl to marry you I had tears of joy in my soul… and @corinnefoxx you have… and have always had a special place in my heart… you deserve love abundantly… so again congratulations you too… can’t wait to walk you down that isle.. @corinnefoxx you have a great soul in @joe.hooten I LOVE YOU BOTH DEARLY… I have my tissues ready #tearsofjoy."

Jamie Foxx Pays Tribute To His Daughter

Check out Foxx's prior tribute to Corrine and Hooten on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jamie Foxx and the happy couple on HotNewHipHop.

[Via]

