Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Confirms Engagement To Joe Hooten: Photos

The happy couple first crossed paths while attending the University of Southern California.

BYHayley Hynes
Los Angeles Screening Of "Below The Belt"

29-year-old Corinne Foxx spent much of this year by her father, Jamie Foxx's side as he recovered from a near-fatal medical scare in the spring. Watching fake news about the man who raised her circulate online was hard for the game show host and her loved ones, but now that he's back outside and enjoying life, she seems to be more comfortable focusing on her other relationships. As PEOPLE reports, Corinne has been publicly dating Joe Hooten since 2019, and now, she's happy to announce their engagement with the world via Instagram.

"From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever 💍❤️," Jamie's daughter wrote in her caption on Sunday (December 17). The couple's engagement photos are the work of Bailey Ann Templeton, whose use of moody black and white filters couldn't dull the shine in Corinne's smile. We're unsure exactly how their romance first sparked, but it was at the University of Southern California in 2018 where they met. The next fall, Foxx posted a photo of her and Hooten together at a horse stable, making their fling internet official.

Read More: Jamie Foxx Reportedly "Recovering Well" According To Family Member

Corinne is Ready to Walk Down the Aisle with Her Dad, Jamie Foxx

While the Los Angeles native easily fell into the entertainment industry thanks to her father's influence, Hooten also has creative talents. His Coverfly profile lists him as an award-winning write-director and television executive, currently employed by John Wells Productions. Joe is "passionate about telling emotional, provocative stories about socio-economic classism," according to the account.

Corinne isn't the only member of Jamie Foxx's family who's preparing to take her relationship to the next step. Amid his recovery from his medical scare earlier this year, sources shared that the Project Power actor is hoping to propose to his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp. Read more about that gossip at the link below, and check back later for more pop culture/celebrity news updates.

Read More: Is Jamie Foxx Engaged? Actor Planning Alyce Huckstepp Proposal Before Having A Baby, Sources Say

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.