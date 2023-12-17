Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Confirms Engagement To Joe Hooten: Photos

29-year-old Corinne Foxx spent much of this year by her father, Jamie Foxx's side as he recovered from a near-fatal medical scare in the spring. Watching fake news about the man who raised her circulate online was hard for the game show host and her loved ones, but now that he's back outside and enjoying life, she seems to be more comfortable focusing on her other relationships. As PEOPLE reports, Corinne has been publicly dating Joe Hooten since 2019, and now, she's happy to announce their engagement with the world via Instagram.

"From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever 💍❤️," Jamie's daughter wrote in her caption on Sunday (December 17). The couple's engagement photos are the work of Bailey Ann Templeton, whose use of moody black and white filters couldn't dull the shine in Corinne's smile. We're unsure exactly how their romance first sparked, but it was at the University of Southern California in 2018 where they met. The next fall, Foxx posted a photo of her and Hooten together at a horse stable, making their fling internet official.

Corinne is Ready to Walk Down the Aisle with Her Dad, Jamie Foxx

While the Los Angeles native easily fell into the entertainment industry thanks to her father's influence, Hooten also has creative talents. His Coverfly profile lists him as an award-winning write-director and television executive, currently employed by John Wells Productions. Joe is "passionate about telling emotional, provocative stories about socio-economic classism," according to the account.

Corinne isn't the only member of Jamie Foxx's family who's preparing to take her relationship to the next step. Amid his recovery from his medical scare earlier this year, sources shared that the Project Power actor is hoping to propose to his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp. Read more about that gossip at the link below, and check back later for more pop culture/celebrity news updates.

