Is Jamie Foxx Engaged? Actor Planning Alyce Huckstepp Proposal Before Having A Baby, Sources Say

Jamie Foxx spent most of 2023 recovering from a health scare that initially left fans wondering if the actor would survive. Thankfully, the "Gold Digger" hitmaker pulled through, and new reports allege he plans to close out the year with a seriously big bang. According to RadarOnline's sources, Foxx might be proposing to his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp this coming holiday season, and he even sees a baby together in their future cards.

Interestingly, this update comes just months after reports said that the 55-year-old wants to reconcile with his ex, Katie Holmes. Seeing as nothing has transpired there, it's safe to bet the rumours were untrue. Instead, Foxx is said to be "smitten" and "having fun" with his blonde beauty, though they're still keeping a future together in mind. They first got together in 2022, and while the multi-talent's "medical complication" might've pushed some women away, it apparently only brought him and Huckstepp closer together.

Getting On One Knee May Be in Jamie Foxx's Holiday Plans

"Jamie did not know if he was going to live, and he truly feels like he’s getting a second chance at life. He wants to make it count," someone dished to The National Enquirer this week. "He’s totally in love. He’s going to propose soon — probably over the holidays — and knowing Jamie, he’ll make it very romantic," they further speculated. Foxx is already a father of two daughters, 29-year-old Corinne and 15-year-old Anelise, from past partnerships. He reportedly desires to have a son and would love to have a little one around him and Huckstepp's home.

For those of you who are more concerned about Jamie Foxx's return to the big screen than the status of his relationship, you'll be very happy with a recent update on his career. In the late summer, it was confirmed that the "Blame It" hitmaker currently has eight projects in production, meaning will be seeing plenty of Foxx in no time. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

