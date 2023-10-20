Who Has Jamie Foxx Dated? A Look At His Romantic History

Between acting, singing, and stand-up comedy, multidisciplinary veteran Jamie Foxx is a very busy man. However, he’s never been too busy for love; over the years, he has been involved in a few relationships. Although he has kept the list relatively short, you can count on Mr. Foxx not to leave his heart vacant for too long. After all, at heart, he’s still the same R&B crooner with a stacked discography of love songs under his belt. These days, Jamie Foxx is in a relationship with Alyce Huckstepp, and it’s his first public partner since his 6-year relationship ended in 2019. Regardless, there have been some high and low-profile relationships in the veteran’s life since his breakthrough in the industry.

Connie Kline (1993)

Jamie Foxx had his first publicly known relationship with Air Force veteran Connie Kline. Foxx, 26 years old at the time, dated Kline for a short while in the ‘90s. While they never got engaged or married, the couple did have a child together. On February 15, 1994, they welcomed Corinne to the world, their first and only child together. Subsequently, they called their romantic relationship off. Their daughter, Corinne, is now 29 years old and has a good relationship with both her parents. Corinne has worked as a model since she was 20 and has represented several big-name brands. Additionally, Corinne has acting credits in a handful of projects.

Leila Arcieri (2004 - 2005)

Jamie Foxx and Leila Arcieri during "Ray" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

Leila Arcieri was Foxx’s first high-profile partner. The actress, model, and businesswoman was in a relationship with Jamie Foxx for a few months between 2005 and 2006. Obviously, their relationship did not last very long. However, while the couple were together, they never hesitated to let the world know. The two were often seen on red carpets, attending events like movie premieres together. They particularly turned heads as a couple at the 2005 Golden Globes Awards ceremony. Additionally, they attended the premieres of Ray, Collateral, and I, Robot together.

Kristin Grannis (2008)

Kristin Grannis is a licensed marriage and family therapist. It is unknown exactly how long the romantic relationship between Jamie Foxx and Grannis lasted. However, their romance produced Jamie Foxx’s second child while it lasted. The couple celebrated the arrival of their daughter, Anelise, on October 3, 2008. Grannis and Foxx have since broken up, but they have remained friends. The therapist was spotted with Foxx in Los Angeles in August, soon after the controversial Instagram post incident.

Katie Holmes (2013 - 2019)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Jamie Foxx had his longest relationship with Katie Holmes. It is also the actor’s most high-profile romance to date. While they were an item for six years, the pair did not admit to being together until May 2019, when they attended the Met Gala. In the years leading up to their public debut as a couple, they had sparked dating rumors multiple times. Speculations about the two being together came up many times, occasionally even backed by photos taken of them together. However, neither of the two ever directly addressed the rumors. Unfortunately, they called it quits on their six-year relationship later that same month.

Alyce Huckstepp (2023)

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: (L-R) Guest and Alyce Huckstepp attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "Day Shift" on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

As reported by People, Foxx was first seen in public with Huckstepp in August 2023. The couple were on a date with some friends at Nobu in Malibu. Since then, they have been spotted together on multiple occasions. Not much more is known about her yet. However, since she was revealed to be Foxx’s girlfriend, Huckstepp has greatly supported the actor.

