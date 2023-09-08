Jamie Foxx Shines As Smooth-Talking Lawyer In “The Burial”

Jamie Foxx is back with yet another project. Despite being taken out of action with a medical emergency in April, Foxx has been getting plenty of screentime. In the past two months, we've seen the veteran actor in They Cloned Tyrone and Strays. However, his next project, The Burial, will highlight Foxx in a whole new light. For this project, we get to see Jamie Foxx as a wise-cracking, smooth-talking lawyer in the 1990s.

Set in 1995, The Burial follows the case of Jeremiah "Jerry" O'Keefe, a WW2 fighter ace and beloved funeral home magnate in Mississippi. After being swindled out of his business by the Canadian funeral megacorp, the Loewen Group. Finally in a fight he doesn't think he can win, O'Keefe retains the services of slick and successful personal injury lawyer Willie E. Gary. Gary must contend with a hotshot attorney representing Loewen as well as his own perceptions of what the case is actually about. The Burial will premiere at TIFF on September 11 and get a full release on Prime Video on October 6.

Foxx Amongst Heavy Hitting Cast For The Burial

Foxx, who plays Willie E. Gary, is just one of several big names in this heavy-hitter legal drama. O'Keefe is played by Tommy Lee Jones, who is making his first film appearance since 2020. Meanwhile, Gary's legal opposition is played by Jurnee Smollett. Furthermore, other recognizable faces include Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81) and Bill Camp.

Additionally, The Burial is one of eight projects that Foxx reportedly has in the works. While many of those projects are on hold due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, a few could be coming out in the next few months. Foxx is slated to play God in Not Another Church Movie, which is reportedly in post-production. Additionally, there is another legal biopic Signal Hill. Reportedly in post-production, it stars Anthony Mackie as civil rights lawyer Johnny Cochran, best known for leading OJ Simpson’s legal team. Foxx reportedly plays Black Panthers leader Elmer ‘Geronimo’ Pratt.

