Jamie Foxx Enjoys Some PDA With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp In Mexico

Jamie Foxx was loving it up in Cabos this week. The actor was spotted with his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, over the weekend grabbing a bite to eat on the Baja Peninsula. However, the cameras also caught the couple stealing a couple of kisses during the intimate meal. The pair have been dating for a while and have been spotted out with friends around LA over the last two months or so. Foxx has spent most of September enjoying various vacation spots in Mexico.

However, not everything is as serene as their paradise vacation. A number of Foxx's friends are worried that he's rushing into things with Huckstepp. According to various sources, Foxx is already considering marrying her. While Foxx may feel good about this, some of his friends reportedly believe he's rushing into things as a result of his medical scare earlier in the year.

Foxx Has a Busy Workload

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Jamie Foxx attends the "Creed III" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

While he appears to be enjoying an extended vacation in Mexico, Foxx is also reportedly extremely busy with ongoing projects. The one Jamie Foxx project that could be out this year is Not Another Church Movie. The cast includes Mickey Rourke and Vivica A. Fox and sees Rourke and Foxx battle it out as the Devil and God respectively. Recently, a trailer dropped for courtroom drama, The Burial. Foxx plays a smooth-talking lawyer in the mid-90s who must defend a family-owned funeral home. Additionally, there is another legal biopic Signal Hill. Reportedly in post-production, it stars Anthony Mackie as civil rights lawyer Johnny Cochran, best known for leading OJ Simpson's legal team. Foxx reportedly plays Black Panthers leader Elmer 'Geronimo' Pratt.

Aside from those films, Foxx has several more projects with more unknown statuses. Tin Soldiers sees Foxx play a man who runs an outreach program for military veterans which quickly becomes sinister. Meanwhile, Foxx is reportedly doing voice work for Groove Tails, which focuses on a competitive street dancing circuit for mice. Furthermore, Foxx is linked to a remake of the 1968 western The Wild Bunch alongside Michael Fassbender and Peter Dinklage. Finally, Foxx is also linked to a TV series about the career of Mike Tyson. However, that remains in limbo as Tyson has objected to the casting of Foxx. Additionally, the Mail lists a ninth project - All-Star Weekend. However, that film was wrapped in 2016 and was officially shelved in 2022 over concerns about offensive content in the film.

