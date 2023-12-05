Jamie Foxx Reflects On Seeing "The Tunnel" During Medical Scare In 1st Public Appearance

Jamie Foxx reflected on his infamous “medical complication” while speaking at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements at the Fairmont Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday night. It was his first public appearance since the hospitalization in April. He says that he wouldn’t wish the experience on his worst enemy.

Foxx began by taking the stage on his own. “I couldn’t do that six months ago, I couldn’t actually walk to [the stage]. And I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people saying that I was cloned out there,” he joked, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now, it’s different, I wouldn’t wish what I went though on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel too, I don’t know where I was going. ‘S–t, am I going to the right place?’”

Jamie Foxx Attends British Vogue & Tiffany & Co. Party

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Jamie Foxx attends the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co. Celebrate Fashion And Film Party 2023 at Annabel's on February 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Foxx still hasn't gone into details as to what medical condition he suffered from that caused his hospitalization. On stage, continued: “I have a new respect for life, I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up on your art. When you realize that it could be over like that… I got to tell you don’t give up on your art and don’t let them take the art from you either.”

Foxx will receive the Vanguard Award for his performance in The Burial. His appearance at the ceremony and his win were both surprises to the audience. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jamie Foxx on HotNewHipHop.

