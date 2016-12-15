public appearance
- Pop CultureJamie Foxx Reflects On Seeing "The Tunnel" During Medical Scare In 1st Public AppearanceJamie Foxx says he wouldn't wish his medial issue on his worst enemy.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearTeyana Taylor Bares Her Abs For The Public Amid Iman Shumpert Divorce ScandalThe multi-hyphenate creative was in town for an interview with Jimmy Kimmel about her next projects, and she's as stunning as ever.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsRihanna & ASAP Rocky's Separate Public Appearances Continue Amid Shooting CaseASAP Rocky and Rihanna have been spending some time apart in recent weeks.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsTravis Kelce Cheers On His Brother Jason Solo, Goes On Date With Taylor Swift Before GameEven though Taylor was not able to support Jason Kelce, she and Travis had a fun weekend. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureMadonna Out In Public Days After Hospital Health ScareMadonna is feeling much better than before.By Jake Lyda
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Makes Her First Public Appearance Since Will Smith Oscars SlapThe mother of two attended an event in support of her good friends Debbie Allen and Shonda Rhimes.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"L&HH" Star Mendeecees Goes On First Public Outing With Kids Since Prison ReleaseMendeecees reunited with his children after gaining his freedom last week.By Lynn S.
- MusicDemi Lovato Looks Happy In First Public Appearance Since Drug OverdoseDemi Lovato was spotted outside the rehab facility with a big smile on her face.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Shares Sexually Explicit Preview Of Post Malone's "Ball For Me" VideoThe first look at Post Malone's "Ball For Me" music video.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Makes A Rare Public Appearance At Oscar's After-PartyNicki was spotted for the first time in a while at Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Academy Awards after-party.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Makes First Public Appearance Since Kanye's HospitalizationKim Kardashian is spotted in public for the first time since Kanye's hospitalization, and one of the first times since she suffered a traumatic robbery in Paris. By Angus Walker