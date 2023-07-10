Only two weeks after being hospitalized, Madonna is back out on the streets of New York City. The pop legend was spotted with one of her friends on the Upper East Side, walking along East 80th Street and Lexington Avenue. According to the news outlet Page Six, she had on giant sunglasses, Nike shoes, and a wide-brimmed hat. She looked cheerful with her friend and seemed to be walking just fine (albeit taking her sweet time with it all).

This comes after Madonna’s June 24th hospitalization stemming from a bacterial infection. She was found unresponsive and rushed to the ICU for immediate treatment. After only a few days in the ICU, she was discharged and recovered at home, most likely with antibiotics and plenty of rest. Now, two weeks later, she’s back to enjoying life before she presumably goes off to do her twelfth solo tour. (Which might be on delay due to this abrupt health crisis.)

Madonna’s Strong Resiliency

Above, podcaster Lauren Conlin snapped pictures of Madonna walking the NYC streets. “Guess who we just saw out and about today, looking great,” Conlin says to the camera. The video pans to two photos of Madonna leaning against a light pole, waiting to cross the street in the Big Apple. And while she’s out walking again, which is terrific news, she has yet to release a statement about the health scare or what this means for her upcoming tour.

Allegedly, Madonna had been feeling a low-grade fever for almost a month but did not alert medical professionals of this. She didn’t see a doctor because she didn’t want to have a reason to delay — or cancel — the Celebration tour. The pop star was going to kick things off on July 15th in Vancouver, BC. There are no updates from her or her manager, Guy Oseary. (Other than an expectation to return to full health via Oseary back in June.) It’s unclear whether she’ll be healthy enough to perform in five days’ time.

