Earlier this week we got some scary details about a recent hospitalization Madonna had. She was reportedly found unresponsive over the weekend and taken to the hospital. While she has left the hospital since and is recovering reports are still emerging about the situation. Initial reports cited a bacterial infection as the primary cause of her hospitalization. Now new details are emerging.

According to TMZ, Madonna was “kicking and screaming” at the idea she may have to delay her tour. She was allegedly so focused on work for her upcoming Celebration tour that she didn’t go to the doctor. That was despite reportedly having a low fever for over a month before her hospitalization. Her upcoming tour is intended as a celebration of her four-decade musical career. It’s scheduled to start in Vancouver on July 15th. While no update has been made at the moment, it’s unclear if Madonna will be fit to perform.

Madonna’s Hospitalization Details

While Madonna clearly still wants the tour to go on as planned, that seems to be still up in the air. Just a few weeks ago she was part of a new song called “Popular.” The track is for the soundtrack of The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s new show The Idol. The Weeknd has been releasing new music in conjunction with the show’s new episodes airing every week. Her song “Popular” also features a short verse from Playboi Carti and is handed predominately by The Weeknd himself.

Earlier this month, Madonna was part of another new song. “VULGAR” saw the pop legend leaning into her controversial side alongside pop star Sam Smith. Just last night the song got the first of what is expected to be a number of official remixes. Much of the new material Madonna has released this year has been remixes of her classic work. Albums like American Life and Ray Of Light have received dozens of new remixes this year alone. What do you think of the new reports coming from Madonna’s hospitalization? Let us know in the comment section below.

