The Idol
- StreetwearChrissy Teigen & John Legend Don The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp "The Idol" CostumesEveryone's favorite social media couple ended up being everyone's favorite pop-cult toxic duo for Hallow's Eve.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicGrimes Disappointed By Cancelation Of The Weeknd's "The Idol" ShowThe singer was hoping for big things from the show going forward.By Lavender Alexandria
- TV"The Idol" From The Weeknd Officially Canceled By HBO After One SeasonWell, that's the end of Jocelyn and Tedros.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVThe Weeknd Reacts To "The Idol" Viewer Saying They Can't Listen To His Music AnymoreIs your perception of Abel Tesfaye altered after watching him in "The Idol"?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicMadonna Speaks Out For The First Time Since Health ScareMadonna made her first public statement since a scary hospitalization last month.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVSelena Gomez Claims Her Life Is The Inspiration For Jocelyn In "The Idol"It's yet another scandal for the HBO series.By Ben Mock
- MusicDominic Fike Was Almost Fired From "Euphoria" For His Drug UseDominic Fike almost lost his role in "Euphoria" due to his drug use.By Lavender Alexandria
- TVLily Rose-Depp Shares BTS Photos And Thanks Fans After "The Idol" FinaleLily Rose-Depp continues to love "The Idol".By Ben Mock
- MusicThe Weeknd Reflects On "Bumpy Journey" After "The Idol" Finale AirsThe Weeknd reflected on working on "The Idol" after the finale aired.By Cole Blake
- TV"The Idol" Episode 5 Recap: The Finale"The Idol" wrapped up its first season on Sunday, and we are here with the recap.By Alexander Cole
- TV"The Idol" Takes A Shot At Kanye West In Series FinaleIn the series finale of "The Idol" the show takes aim at Kanye West. By Lavender Alexandria
- TV"The Idol" Catches Heat For Controversial Season Finale"The Idol" finished in bizarre fashion. By Alexander Cole
- SongsThe Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp Drop Provocative Track "Dollhouse"The song was featured in the final episode of "The Idol's" first season. By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Calls "The Idol" "Almost Educational" Amid ControversyThe series has been receiving a ton of backlash.By Caroline Fisher
- TVThe Weeknd Reportedly "Ordered" To Film Unscripted Assault Scene For "The Idol"More unsavory details from the set of "The Idol" has been revealed.By Ben Mock
- MusicMadonna Avoided Seeing A Doctor While Focusing On TourMadonna reportedly doesn't want to cancel her upcoming tour. By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsThe Weeknd Two Singles, Including Lil Baby & Suzanna Son Collab "False Idols," Ahead Of "The Idol" FinaleThe Weeknd returns with new music including his collaboration with Lil Baby, "False Idols." By Aron A.
- TVLily-Rose Depp Defends Controversial Sex Scenes In "The Idol"Lily-Rose Depp came to the defense of "The Idol" during a new interview with "Vogue Australia."By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Weeknd Previews Song With Lil Baby On IG LiveAnother new track from "The Idol" is dropping soon.By Alexander Cole
- TV"The Idol" To End One Episode Early"The Idol" was originally going to be six episodes, although now it is down to five.By Alexander Cole
- TV"The Idol" Episode 4 Recap: "Stars Belong To The World"Here is everything you need to know about Episode 4 of "The idol."By Alexander Cole
- TVLily Rose-Depp Says Nude Shoots On "The Idol" Were "Therapeutic"Despite the show's reception, Rose-Depp appears to have had a great time filming it.By Ben Mock