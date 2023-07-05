The Idol came to an end on July 2. The brainchild of Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and The Weeknd, the show was meant to be the next big hit for HBO’s vaunted Sunday night slot. However, the show had a tortured production. The original director left 80% of the way through production. Furthermore, disturbing allegations about on-set conduct have emerged. That led to a messy show plagued with bad writing, bad acting, and a focus on being shocking rather than watchable.

Despite focusing on pop star Jocelyn (Lily Rose-Depp), she was really a vessel to tell a male power fantasy story about Tedros (The Weeknd). A cult leader and abuser, Tedros would be the villain in any other story. However, Levinson and The Weeknd present feminist ideologies as the villain. Tedros isn’t a villain, that’s just what the woke, feminazi wants you to think, the show appears to conclude. Despite this, Rose-Depp has been one of the show’s loudest supporters and took to Instagram in the days after the finale to reiterate this.

Rose-Depp Shares Her Love For The Idol

“That’s a wrap on season 1 of @theidol 🩰. Thank you all for watching, listening, laughing & crying with us. Thank you to everyone-cast, crew, and everyone in between-who poured their hearts into making this show. Thank you Sam and Abel for the wildest, most beautiful journey of my life. & My idol family… I love you guys till the end of time.❤️Idol forever❤️xoxo Jocelyn,” Rose-Depp wrote on Instagram. The caption accompanied a series of backstage photos of Rose-Depp with various members of the cast.

As mentioned, Rose-Depp has been one of the show’s most vocal fans. This was despite the overwhelming criticism from the media and viewers. She called the frequent nude scenes “therapeutic” to film. Elsewhere, she defended what she called “provocative” sex scenes, saying that she had had no interest “in making something puritanical.” Despite Rose-Depp’s defense, the show is unlikely to be renewed. Viewership was poor and, as mentioned, the sexual content never came across as empowering or note-worthy, just graphic and shocking. As one article released after the finale noted also, despite being about a pop star and the music industry, the show never established how Jocelyn got to the level of fame that she did. Regardless, it doesn’t appear that Rose-Depp will be letting up her support anytime soon.

