Lily-Rose Depp has defended the “provocative” nudity in HBO’s new series, The Idol. Speaking with Vogue Australia in an interview with singer and co-star Troye Sivan, she explained that she had no interest “in making something puritanical.” Depp says that we live in a “highly sexualized world” and wanted to explore that with The Idol.

“For me, whole character and the show and her arc was really a collaboration through and through. We know that we’re making something provocative and we are not shying away from that. That’s something I knew I was setting out to do from the beginning. I was never interested in making something puritanical. It’s okay if this show isn’t for everyone and that’s fine,” she told the outlet.

Depp added that she “never felt more respected and more safe on a set, honestly. And I think the trust that we all built with each other, you [Sivan] and I, and [creator Sam Levinson] and I, and Abel [Tesfaye] and I, that can only make for a really safe-feeling set. So when it comes to the nudity and the risqué nature of the role, that to me was really intentional. That was really important to me and something that I was excited about doing. I think we live in a highly sexualized world. I think that’s an interesting thing to explore.”

In addition to critics focusing on the sexual content of the series, another aspect that has been the target of backlash is The Weeknd’s performance as Tedros. Responding to the hate, the singer’s been going back and forth with haters on Twitter who have been criticizing the show. In addition to acting in the series, The Weeknd also has a credit as a co-creator. The fifth and final episode of The Idol will be airing on July 2.

