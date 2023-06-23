If you haven’t heard it by now, The Weeknd’s HBO series “The Idol” proved to be a popular but divisive affair. While some fans just can’t stomach the subject matter and its depiction, others took shots at the acting and script quality in particular. The one who’s gotten the brunt of that criticism is Abel Tesfaye himself, particularly on social media sites like Twitter. However, he clearly wants to have a little fun as he lashes back at hate towards the show, whose fourth episode premieres this Sunday (June 25). Moreover, he kept responding to some online discussion of the show, and mockingly replied to one user in particular on Friday (June 23).

“Who has the thread or article on why the idol is bad pls i need it,” the user posted on Twitter. What’s more is that The Weeknd had to dig pretty deep to find this tweet in the first place, which only made people laugh at the idea of him searching “Idol bad” online even more. Nevertheless, the Canadian superstar took issue with people wanting to search popular opinions before coming to their own conclusions. “‘Someone hurry please tell me why I hate something everyone is telling me to hate… hurry before I come up with my own opinion,'” he responded.

Read More: The Weeknd Hit With More Criticism For His Acting In Episode 3 Of “The Idol”

The Weeknd Claps Back At Fan Looking For “The Idol” Hate

“someone hurry please tell me why I hate something everyone is telling me to hate … hurry before I come up with my own opinion” https://t.co/NMTFmnDsfF — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) June 23, 2023

In addition, he also retweeted some support of the show, highlighting as much negativity and positivity with his Internet presence. “The Idol ep. 3 reminds me of echoes of silence,” one fan wrote. “i feel like if you took that song and turned it into an episode that would be it. they do such an incredible job at the depiction of someone who’s been through trauma and wants a ‘thrill.’ 10/10 it’s incredible.” Another wrote, “Fr I saw on TikTok a girl that was like I am gonna watch the idol every week and keep y’all updated, girl just say you like it keep it moving.”

Meanwhile, another retweeted fan took note of how much attention the show is getting in the first place, indicating that people are more interested than they’d like to admit. “All these “i watched the idol so you don’t have to: review” videos like hmm sounds like u just wanted to watch the idol,” they expressed. Regardless, let us know what you think of “The Idol” so far and Abel’s responses down below. Also, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news surrounding The Weeknd and his many endeavors.

Read More: Mike Dean Claims The Weeknd Joint Album Is On The Horizon