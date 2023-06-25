“The Idol” soundtrack might just be the best part about the HBO series, or at least that’s what people online suggest. Regardless of your thoughts on The Weeknd’s show, his latest announcement on what its original music will feature (or rather who) should get you even more amped. Moreover, Abel Tesfaye recently confirmed that he and Lil Baby will release their first official collaboration as part of “The Idol”‘s soundtrack. This follows other high-profile collabs with the likes of Playboi Carti, Madonna, JENNIE from BLACKPINK, and many more on the project. Still, you might be thinking, “Haven’t I heard these two together before?”

You would be right, as the two didn’t officially collab together on a track of their own. However, the Canadian superstar and the Atlanta trap leader both appeared on Kanye West’s track “Hurricane” from his 2021 album Donda. Not only was that a fan-favorite hit (that still doesn’t touch the original leak in this writer’s eyes), but a commercial smash as well. As such, expectations are high as to what the upcoming “False Idols” could be, and the potential for it to be the best song on the whole soundtrack for rap fans.

Read More: Lil Baby Has New Music Coming Soon, He Confirms

The Weeknd Teases Lil Baby Collab

that one is called FALSE IDOLS ❤️ #THEIDOL https://t.co/yM1AZJ59IM — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) June 25, 2023

In other “The Idol”-related news, The Weeknd recently broke down what he and the rest of the team intended with it. “We’re playing with genres with this show, we’re doing exactly what we wanted to do,” he remarked to Variety. “And none of this is a surprise. I’m excited for everyone to watch the rest of the show. It’s almost educational, that this is what comes with being incredibly famous. You’re surrounded by people who you’re not sure what their true intentions are, even if it seems like they’re good. You just never know.”

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old continues to respond to fan hate on Twitter concerning the show’s themes, writing, and acting. Unfortunately, a lot of that negative discussion has caused people to not be super invested in the quality tracks that have formed part of the soundtrack. Perhaps this new collab is what will bring it to the forefront of discussion. On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on The Weeknd and Lil Baby.

Read More: Mike Dean Claims The Weeknd Joint Album Is On The Horizon