NBA player James Harden recently took to social media to give fans a preview of The Weeknd’s upcoming collab with Lil Baby. He played a snippet of the song, title “False Idols,” for followers on his Instagram Story last night. Harden is a known friend of Lil Baby, who previously told TMZ that the two of them “bonded from day one.” The athlete encourage The Weeknd and Lil Baby to drop the song already, asking them “What we waiting on??????” He added to the IG Story, “Let’s gooo!!!!!!”

The Weeknd confirmed the title of his collaboration with Lil Baby earlier today on Twitter. The track is set to be part of the soundtrack for The Weeknd’s series alongside Lily-Rose Depp, The Idol. The controversial show has continued to shock viewers with each episode. It’s gotten a good deal of backlash for it’s frequent nudity, depictions of self-harm, and more. The Weeknd, however, has continued to defend the project.

“False Idols” Will Be On The Idol Soundtrack

“We’re playing with genres with this show, we’re doing exactly what we wanted to do,” The Weeknd revealed last week. He told Variety, “none of this is a surprise. I’m excited for everyone to watch the rest of the show.” The artist continued, “It’s almost educational, that this is what comes with being incredibly famous. You’re surrounded by people who you’re not sure what their true intentions are, even if it seems like they’re good. You just never know.”

Last week, The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Bethenny Frankel came to the show’s defense on TikTok, claiming that The Weeknd’s depiction of a toxic man is accurate. “It’s totally realistic,” she explained, “so what are we doing?” Frankel continued, “There are 50 sleazy, sleazy Hollywood guys like [The Weeknd’s character] that I remember from living in LA.” She went off on haters, asking, “Has everyone lost their f***ing minds? OK, you don’t like the show, don’t watch it. Suck your thumb, get a pacifier and shut the f**k up!”

