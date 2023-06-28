The Weeknd has been inundated with heavy criticism as of late. Overall, it is all thanks to his role in the new HBO series The Idol. Although the show seemingly had potential, it has been a complete mess. The plot lines have been incomprehensible at times, while the acting hasn’t been great. The artist has been quick to defend the show on Twitter, however, people don’t like how Abel is coming across. Needless to say, the whole series is on the verge of cancelation, with the last episode of the season airing this Sunday.

One strong point of the series, however, has been the music. Every single week, The Weeknd has dropped a song from the soundtrack. Overall, these songs have been quite good and have even had some strong features on them. Recently, the artist revealed that a couple of the new tracks would even feature Lil Baby. This has gotten fans excited, as Lil Baby and The Weeknd typically make a good team. Of course, we saw this with “Hurrican,” a single from Kanye’s Donda album.

The Weeknd x Lil Baby

In the Instagram post above, you can see that The Weeknd went on IG Live and previewed one of the songs. For the most part, it sounds like Lil Baby is providing a spirited verse here. As for The Weeknd, you can expect his vocals to be on point, as per usual. Fans are expecting a track from The Idol to drop this Friday, however, it is unknown at this time whether or not it will be the song with Lil Baby, or perhaps something else.

Even though the show might not be great, at least we are getting some gems here. Hopefully, The Weeknd decides to give us a solo project, not long after the series is wrapped up. Let us know what you think of these snippets, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

