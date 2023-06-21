Bethenny Frankel came to the defense of HBO and The Weeknd in response to negative reviews of The Idol. The Real Housewives of New York City star argued that everything on TV doesn’t have to be PG.

“There are 50 sleazy, sleazy Hollywood guys like [The Weeknd’s character] that I remember from living in LA,” she said in a TikTok video Tuesday. “It’s totally realistic, so what are we doing?”

The Weeknd, Sam Levinson, & Lily-Rose Depp, At Cannes

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 23: (L-R) Sam Levinson, Lily-Rose Depp and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye attend “The Idol” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

“[People are] making Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd these villains. It’s a fiction story! Don’t watch it!” Frankel added. “Like what happened to everyone? Everything’s supposed to be rinsed? And there are no fictional characters anymore?” Frankel concluded: “Has everyone lost their f–king minds? OK, you don’t like the show, don’t watch it. Suck your thumb, get a pacifier and shut the f–k up!”

The Idol has been getting almost universally negative reviews from critics and fans alike. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has a score of just 24%. The series follows a fictional pop star named Jocelyn and her relationship with The Weeknd’s character, Tedros.

The Weeknd recently discussed his goals with the series during an interview with Variety. He explained that he wants to show the dark side of fame. “Well, my goal was for people to feel that way when they watch it, you know, and that they’ll reassess [fame],” he explained. “It’s almost educational, that this is what comes with being incredibly famous. You’re surrounded by people who you’re not sure what their true intentions are, even if it seems like they’re good. You just never know. But of course, I’ve been very fortunate to have people around me that I’ve known almost my entire life, which is important, and is a gift.”

