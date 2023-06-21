The Weeknd is one of the biggest artists in the world. With his level of fame, you would probably expect him to stay off of social media. After all, he must have some better things to do. However, it appears as though he is just like the rest of us. Overall, the past few days have been willed with Abel replying to his hatest on Twitter. Ultimately, this seems to be in relation to the backlash towards The Idol. The show has not been received very well, and his acting performance has been decimated.

In fact, just last week, there were reports that the show would not return for a second season. Although, some already felt like this would be the case as the show was marketed as some sort of one-off series. When the news was announced, many took to Twitter to sound off on the alleged decision. Included in this was the Oreo Twitter account, which wrote: “finally some good news.” Clearly, some intern forgot to log out of the brand’s account. Or perhaps they were just trying to go mega-viral. We suspect the latter.

The Weeknd Vs. Oreo

Oh fuck they been talkin shit 🤣 https://t.co/ZJ98RQcaPp — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) June 21, 2023

naw I can’t beef with you @Oreo too many beautiful memories… I’m dunking you in some champagne tonight pic.twitter.com/5iHhfpkVzf — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) June 21, 2023

Well, a whole six days later, The Weeknd finally caught onto Oreo’s shade. This compelled him to respond, saying “Oh f*ck they been talkin sh*t.” However, not long after this tweet, 15 minutes later to be exact, Abel issued another tweet. “Naw I can’t beef with you @Oreo too many beautiful memories… I’m dunking you in some champagne tonight,” he wrote. As it turns out, beefing with Oreo was just not the move for The Weeknd. With everything going on, this is a feud he would be best to stay out of.

Hopefully, the two can mend fences. Perhaps we can even have The Weeknd in an Oreo commercial at some point. Or even a new jingle could be on the way. The possibilities here are truly endless. Let us know what you think of this latest development, in the comments section below. Additionally, keep it locked to HNHH for more news from around the music world and beyond.

