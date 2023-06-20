The Weeknd went back and forth with users on Twitter, Tuesday, regarding his ongoing HBO series, The Idol. When trolls criticized his acting skills, he decided to fire back in a series of posts on the site.

“Go cry about it more,” the singer said to one user. When another came at him, The Weeknd responded, “Bruh if you don’t shave that sh*t stain off your chin LOL.” That comment caused another user to share a picture of The Weeknd in character for the show: “IK YOURE NOT TALKING WHEN U LOOK HIDEOUS LIKE THIS.” The Weeknd replied: “Not you again LOL you thought I wouldn’t recognize you cause you changed your DP… dropping that Jennie song this weekend for you! Get the bucket ready [single tear emoji].”

American director, screenwriter, actor and television producer Sam Levinson, French-American actress and model Lily-Rose Depp, Canadian singer-songwriter, record producer and actor Abel Makkonen Tesfaye (The Weeknd), the South African singer, actor and youtuber Troye Sivan (Troye Sivan Mellet) and the American actress Jane Adams at Cannes Film Festival 2023. The Idol Photocall. Cannes (France), May 23rd, 2023 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

On the same day as The Weeknd’s Twitter tirade, Variety published an interview with him in which he discussed The Idol. The Weeknd explained that his goal was for the show to reassess the meaning of fame. “Well, my goal was for people to feel that way when they watch it, you know, and that they’ll reassess [fame],” he said.

The Weeknd Goes At It With Fans

He continued: “It’s almost educational, that this is what comes with being incredibly famous. You’re surrounded by people who you’re not sure what their true intentions are, even if it seems like they’re good. You just never know. But of course, I’ve been very fortunate to have people around me that I’ve known almost my entire life, which is important, and is a gift.” Check out The Weeknd’s back-and-forth with fans on Twitter below.

not you again LOL you thought I wouldn’t recognize you cause you changed your DP… dropping that Jennie song this weekend for you! Get the bucket ready 😢 https://t.co/VRrndMgvpB — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) June 20, 2023

Bruh if you don’t shave that shit stain off your chin LOL https://t.co/eC4P6XWo0f — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) June 20, 2023

Go cry about it more https://t.co/kQPqO96mpw — Abel Tesfaye (@theweeknd) June 20, 2023

