In a recent interview with Variety, The Weeknd discussed his controversial HBO series, The Idol. He stars in The Idol alongside Lily-Rose Depp, and is a co-creator of the series. The show has received a ton of backlash for it’s frequent nudity and depictions of toxicity in characters and relationships. The Weeknd has continued to defend the project, and his recent interview is no different.

He tells Variety, “My goal was for people to feel that way when they watch it, you know, and that they’ll reassess (fame).” The artist continues, “It’s almost educational that this is what comes with being incredibly famous. You’re surrounded by people who you’re not sure what their true intentions are, even if it seems like they’re good. You just never know.” The Weeknd then goes on to compare his personal experience to Lily-Rose Depp’s character in the series, Jocelyn. “I’ve been very fortunate to have people around me that I’ve known almost my entire life,” he says, “which is important and is a gift.”

The Weeknd Defends The Idol

(L-R) Sam Levinson, Lily-Rose Depp and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye attend “The Idol” photocall at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

He then goes on to describe how some characters in the show work to send a message. “Nothing is worse than a yes-man,” The Weeknd explains, “especially when you have a bunch of yes-men around you. And when you see a character like Nikki, who’s not a yes-man, she might seem like a bad person, but then you kind of like her for being honest.”

The Weeknd has previously stated that the show has managed to get the reaction they were looking for. “I’m loving it,” he told GQ, “It’s definitely shaken up the culture for sure.” He continued, “We knew we were making something dark and controversial but true to what we want to say.”

