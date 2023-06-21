The Weeknd has been catching a whole lot of flack for his brand-new show, The Idol. The show was created by himself and the likes of Sam Levinson. Overall, Levinson is a controversial figure, especially when you consider the themes found in shows like Euphoria. As for The Idol, there is a lot of sex, abuse, and all kinds of harassment. Ultimately, it is not a show for the faint of heart. Although, most of the criticism stems from the cringy writing and bad acting from Abel.

Throughout the last few weeks, The Weeknd hasn’t been shy when responding to the hate. For instance, he has consistently gone back and forth with fans on Twitter. Additionally, he has done a few interviews in which he has defended the show and what it stands for. In a recent interview with Variety, the artist revealed that he always knew the show was going to be controversial. Furthermore, he sees this entire series as an educational one.

The Weeknd Speaks

Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd) le 23 mai 2023 à Cannes. (Photo by Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

“We’re playing with genres with this show, we’re doing exactly what we wanted to do,” The Weeknd said. “And none of this is a surprise. I’m excited for everyone to watch the rest of the show. […] “It’s almost educational, that this is what comes with being incredibly famous. You’re surrounded by people who you’re not sure what their true intentions are, even if it seems like they’re good. You just never know.” No matter what, it is clear that The Weeknd and Levinson believe in their new show.

While some fans continue to rail about the new show, it remains clear that this will continue to be a huge hit. At this point, there is really nothing anyone involved with the series can do about it. However, if the series improves as each episode goes on, then perhaps people will change their minds. Let us know what you think of this series so far, in the comments section down below.

