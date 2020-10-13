New Show
- TVCam'ron Teases New Show: "Dr. Phil, I'm Coming For Your Spot"Cam'ron says that his next talk show will be premiering in the fall.By Cole Blake
- TVThe Weeknd Reveals What "The Idol" Was Meant To Do"The Idol" is attracting a lot of attention, and not all of it positive.By Alexander Cole
- TVHBO Announces "Big Bang Theory" Spin-OffA new "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off is coming to HBO.By Ben Mock
- TVCommon’s “Silo” Series Trailer Lands Via Apple TV+The dystopian series will air this May.By Diya Singhvi
- TVCasey Anthony Tells Her Side Of The Story In Upcoming DocuseriesThe 36-year-old was found not guilty of the murder of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, over a decade ago.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"The Vince Staples Show" Fictional Series Coming To Netflix, Rapper Will Star & Executive ProduceStaples revealed that the project has been in development for some time, and he's happy to see it finally come to fruition.By Hayley Hynes
- TVAzealia Banks Disses Nicki Minaj While Announcing Her Own Reality TV ShowThe 31-year-old Harlem native didn't share many details, though she did say she's "excited" about the forthcoming project.By Hayley Hynes
- TVTelevision Series Based On Fat Joe's Life In Development At BET & Showtime"The Book of Jose" will also be executive produced by Fat Joe.By Rex Provost
- TV"Yo! MTV Raps" To Return This Month, Battle Rapper Conceited & DJ Diamond Kuts Will HostThe series initially debuted in the summer of 1988.By Hayley Hynes
- TVSherri Shepherd Gets Emotional While Confirming That She'll Be Replacing Wendy WilliamsShepherd confirmed the exciting news while guest-hosting Wendy's show today.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKendrick Lamar’s Slave Intern Movie Ripped Apart By Twitter UsersOne user said the movie sounds like a combo of "Get Out" and "Night at the Museum."By Hayley Hynes
- TV"The Proud Family: Louder And Prouder" Trailer Shows Oscar Meddling In Penny's Love LifeThe Disney+ original series will premiere on Wednesday, February 23rd.By Hayley Hynes
- TV"Power Book IV: Force" Trailer Teases Plenty Of Intriguing Drama Ahead Of February PremiereJoseph Sikora has revealed that his character Tommy is "lost" in the upcoming episodes.By Hayley Hynes
- TVPeacock's "Bel-Air" Trailer Introduces Us To Our New Will & Uncle Phil: Watch"V-Wars" actor Adrian Holmes will star as Uncle Phil in the reimagining of "The Fresh Prince."By Hayley Hynes
- TVMegan Thee Stallion’s Netflix Deal Will See The Rapper Create & Executive Produce New ShowsThee Hottie continues to see her career climb to new heights.By Hayley Hynes
- TV50 Cent Claps Back At Haters Dissing His Show About Famous Drug Informants, The Flores TwinsThe rapper took to Instagram to list off plenty of other successful projects about “rats” for all the haters.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsESPN Announces New Daily NBA Show With Malika Andrews"NBA Today" will officially be replacing "The Jump."By Alexander Cole
- TV50 Cent Lands Another New Show "Confessions Of A Crime Queen"50 Cent adds a new series to his considerable television empire, with the upcoming "Confessions Of A Crime Queen" on Discovery+. By Mitch Findlay
- TVLena Waithe Hit With Backlash Over Graphic Racist Violence In "Them""Them" gets graphic.By Karlton Jahmal
- TV50 Cent Vows "BMF" Will Be "Bigger Than 'Power'"50 Cent makes a big promise, maintaining that his upcoming show "BMF" has potential to be bigger than "Power." By Mitch Findlay
- TVStephen A. Smith Announces New Disney VentureIt seems like Disney is giving Stephen A. a brand new show.By Alexander Cole
- TVLil Yachty's Show "Public Figures" Heads To HBO MaxLil Yachty's upcoming TV series "Public Figures" finds a new home on HBO Max, following the shutdown of Quibi. By Mitch Findlay
- TVLudacris Announces Netflix Animated Series "Karma's World"Ludacris takes to Instagram to officially announce his brand new Netflix series "Karma's World," inspired by his oldest daughter. By Mitch Findlay