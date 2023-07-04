Cam’ron says that his next talk show, Come And Talk To 2 Me, will be premiering in the fall. Making the announcement on Instagram, he warned Dr. Phil that he is coming for his spot. The new series comes following the successful launch of Cam’ron’s sports talk show, It Is What It Is.

“And for my Nx trick. DR. Phil I’m coming for ya spot. Pause,” Cam’ron captioned a photo of himself on set. “Come and talk to 2 me. Coming this fall.”

Cam’ron Performs At The Apollo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 28: Cam’ron performs in concert during Ma$e, Cam’ron And Jadakiss Live At The Apollo Theater on January 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Tuesday isn’t the first time that Cam’ron told Dr. Phil to be prepared for the competition. He previously spoke more at length about the idea on his Instagram Story back in March. “It’s called Come And Talk 2 Me, where I give advice,” he said at the time. “I’m taking Dr. Phil and them n****s outta here. Dr. Phil, y’all n-ggas’ days is numbered! I’m taking everybody outta here. Dr. Phil, you might as well wrap your shit up, ’cause I’m doing everybody Black or Brown… not even Black and Brown, every race.”

He continued: “Imma tell ’em the real advice they need to hear and stop tryna act like, ‘Well, we got my friend in the crowd, he’s a specialist. Hey, what do you think?’ Nah n***a, stop cheatin’ on your bitch, n***a! You be talkin’ bout, your girl cr*zy and all this cr*zy shit, but you be coming home at 5, 6, 7, 8 o’clock in the morning every morning.”

Cam’ron Teases His Next Talk Show

Further details on the new show are unclear, but it will arrive less than a year after the launch of It Is What It Is. On that show, Cam talks all things sports with his co-host, Mase.

