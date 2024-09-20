Cam’ron Discusses Jay-Z Friendship, Dipset & More In New “Talk With Flee” Trailer

Cam'ron's new show premieres next month.

Earlier this week, Cam'ron took to Instagram to announce an exciting new project he has on the way. The project in question is a new show, titled Talk With Flee, which is scheduled to premiere next month. To give his followers a preview of what's to come, he dropped a short trailer. It's jam-packed with references that are sure to make fans tune in.

At one point, he begins to discuss his "funny" relationship with Jay-Z, and how he knew him before he was popular. He also mentions Dipset's iconic Verzuz battle with The LOX, his time on Roc-A-Fella, and more.

Cam'ron's New Show Talk With Flee Premieres In October

“Talk With Flee premiers [next month]. Keep sending ya questions to Questions.talkwithflee@gmail.com I ain’t taking no prisoners [film camera emoji] @nickdais10," Cam'ron captioned the post. This will be his second show, as he also co-hosts the sports talk show It Is What It Is alongside his longtime friend Mase. He frequently makes headlines for his hot takes and hilarious commentary.