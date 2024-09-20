Cam’ron Discusses Jay-Z Friendship, Dipset & More In New “Talk With Flee” Trailer

BYCaroline Fisher184 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
99 &amp; 2000 Party Paid In Full Edition
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 14: Camron attends the 99 &amp; 2000's party at Empire on January 14, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
Cam'ron's new show premieres next month.

Earlier this week, Cam'ron took to Instagram to announce an exciting new project he has on the way. The project in question is a new show, titled Talk With Flee, which is scheduled to premiere next month. To give his followers a preview of what's to come, he dropped a short trailer. It's jam-packed with references that are sure to make fans tune in.

At one point, he begins to discuss his "funny" relationship with Jay-Z, and how he knew him before he was popular. He also mentions Dipset's iconic Verzuz battle with The LOX, his time on Roc-A-Fella, and more.

Read More: Cam’ron Calls Out Shannon Sharpe For Only Getting Advice From White Men

Cam'ron's New Show Talk With Flee Premieres In October

“Talk With Flee premiers [next month]. Keep sending ya questions to Questions.talkwithflee@gmail.com I ain’t taking no prisoners [film camera emoji] @nickdais10," Cam'ron captioned the post. This will be his second show, as he also co-hosts the sports talk show It Is What It Is alongside his longtime friend Mase. He frequently makes headlines for his hot takes and hilarious commentary.

Earlier this month, for example, he and Mase reacted to Shannon Sharpe's Instagram Live sex tape fiasco. He speculates that the entire thing was staged, and even trolled him with a parody of the unfortunate incident. Sharpe later stated that he'd only be taking criticism from Joe Rogan or the Kelce brothers. Cam took issue with this, and claimed that Sharpe was only willing the listen to the "white man" and was trying to convey that "everybody black is beneath him." What do you think of Cam'ron dropping a teaser for his new show, Talk With Flee? What about him mentioning Jay-Z, Dipset's Verzuz battle with The LOX, and more? Are you looking forward to seeing it when it premieres in October? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cam'ron Takes Trolling To New Heights With Insane Shannon Sharpe Sex Tape Parody

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...