Cam’ron Calls Out Shannon Sharpe For Only Getting Advice From White Men

Killa Cam and the rest of the "It Is What It Is" panel are feeling some type of way about Shannon's comments.

Ever since the viral Shannon Sharpe sex tape "accident", some people online have been incredibly skeptical. One of those is rapper and sports talk host, Cam'ron. The de facto leader of the It Is What It Is program has raised questions, essentially asking how Shannon did this by mistake and why would he do such a thing. Overall, he feels that it was completely staged, and that the ex-NFL tight end was looking to go viral again. The Club Shay Shay founder has vehemently denied that was the case on multiple occasions. But Cam'ron didn't stop there with Shannon Sharpe. Not too long ago, he recreated the wild incident by "having sex in a car", which got more unbelievable by the second.

However, the Dipset MC is done teasing the ESPN employee now. Instead, him and the rest of his panel are feeling some type of way about some recent comments that Sharpe made. The latter was addressing all of the people (including Cam indirectly) that were claiming this sex tape was done on purpose. Essentially, Shannon doesn't understand why others are coming to this conclusion. Especially when he knows he could lose tons of money from sponsors and advertisers for his podcast. He says he could understand the skepticism if his platform was trying to gain a bigger audience. But otherwise, he's not trying to hear that. However, who he would listen to in the space are names like "Joe Rogan", "Alex Cooper", and "The Kelce brothers", Jason & Travis.

Cam'ron Is Not Joking Around With Shannon Sharpe Anymore

He mentioned these names because Sharpe feels their shows are above his and he would listen to their criticism because of that. That comment right there is what got Cam and Ma$e in particular to unleash. The former took Shannon's statement in a racial manner, saying that he's only going to listen to the "white man". Ma$e made sure to take it a step further saying that Shannon was trying to convey that "everybody black is beneath him". Shannon may not have meant it like that, but it will be interesting to see if he addresses these remarks.