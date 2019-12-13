sex tape leak
- ViralSolange's Son's Sex Tape Seemingly Leaks OnlineThe leaked footage has not yet been confirmed by any of the parties reportedly involved.By Ben Mock
- MusicSexyy Red "Heartbroken" As Sex Tape Leaks On Her IG Story, Fans ReactSexyy Red made sure everyone knew it wasn't her who uploaded it.By Alexander Cole
- TVBlueface & Chrisean Rock Get Real About Their Leaked Sex TapeWill you be tuning into tonight's episode of "Crazy In Love" on Zeus?By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsTwitter Reacts To Ray J's Instagram Exposé Of Kim Kardashian & Kris Jenner"I don’t know what the f*ck you think this is, but you have f*cked with the wrong person. Period… You done f*cked with the wrong Black man," the "Sexy Can I" singer said in one of the many videos he posted.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIsaiah Rashad Addresses Sex Tape Leak & Taps Doechii For "Wat U Sed" During Coachella Debut"I see all the messages and all the positivity. Y'all kept me alive these last couple months," the TDE artist said last night.By Hayley Hynes
- AnticsHitman Holla Addresses Sex Tape Leak: "I Knew The Risk"Hitman Holla posted the intimate videos to his "close friends" Instagram story on his anniversary with Cinnamon, and he says somebody screen-recorded and leaked them.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTrey Songz Directs Fans To OnlyFans After Sex Tape LeaksTrey Songz capitalizes on the leaking of his sex tape with some OnlyFans promotion.By Joshua Robinson
- AnticsTrey Songz Reacts To Alleged Sex Tape LeakTrey Songz hilariously reacts to his alleged sex tape hitting the internet.By Alex Zidel
- GossipTrey Songz' Alleged Sex Tape Leaks: Twitter Is Going NutsTrey Songz' alleged sex tape has leaked and Twitter is going crazy for it.By Alex Zidel
- GossipTyga's Sex Tape With TikTok Star Bella Poarch Allegedly LeaksTyga's alleged sex tape with Bella Poarch is said to have leaked, despite limited evidence to support that.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsKevin Gates Hounded By Fans Over Sex Tape LeakKevin Gates has been ignoring a leaked sex tape that shows him getting intimate with a woman that is not his wife.By Alex Zidel
- GossipYoung Chop Leaks His Own Sex Tape: ReportProducer Young Chop allegedly leaked his own sex tape this week on Instagram, deleting the post shortly after it was uploaded.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsAriana Grande Flirts With A$AP Rocky For Her Friend After Alleged Sex Tape LeakAriana Grande is a solid wing woman.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureA$AP Rocky Alleged Sex Tape Leaks: Social Media Clowns HimA$AP Rocky is the latest victim of an alleged sex tape leak.By Alex Zidel
- Gossip50 Cent Gunning For Rick Ross To Lose $32 Million Battle Over Sex Tape50 Cent wants the court to force Rick Ross to record a deposition.By Alex Zidel