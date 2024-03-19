Ice Spice Sex Tape Leak Rumors Run Rampant On Social Media

Ice Spice is the latest artist to get hit by blue check desperation.

Ice Spice is an artist who has completely exploded in popularity over the past couple of years. Overall, this is for good reason. She dropped a hit with "Munch" back in 2022, and she immediately followed that up with a plethora of big tracks. Moreover, she has collaborated with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, which has launched her into superstardom. Spice is also planning on dropping her debut album this year, which could certainly be one of the biggest releases of 2024. Unfortunately, with the fame comes a lot of BS. Case in point, the rumors that are floating around about Ice Spice on social media right now.

If you have noticed, ever since Elon Musk took over on X, there has been an uptick in blue-check accounts looking to engagement bait. A lot of these accounts have started to do this by claiming they have sex tapes of big celebrities. The tweets will usually say something along the lines of "like this tweet for the leaked ____ video." This was happening a few weeks ago to Rubi Rose and Bobbi Althoff. Now, it is happening to Ice Spice, as numerous accounts have begun claiming that they have a leaked sex tape of hers.

Ice Spice Subjected To Rumors

As it stands, there is absolutely no evidence of an Ice Spice sex tape. Instead, these accounts are just looking for likes and page views. X is now paying blue-check accounts, and some have attempted to sell their soul for some Elon-bucks. Whether or not this is actually proving to be lucrative, remains to be seen. However, it is coming at the expense of prominent women artists and content creators. Only time will tell if Elon puts a stop to it.

Let us know what you think of these Ice Spice rumors, down in the comments section below. Do you think X/Twitter needs to do something about the rampant misinformation being spread by blue-check accounts? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

