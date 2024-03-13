Ice Spice Shows Off Curves In Pink Tracksuit, Antonio Brown Chimes In With Inappropriate Comment

Ice Spice has been having a huge year in the spotlight. Overall, she has been elevating her game ever since dropping the song "Munch." In 2023, she collaborated with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, which helped propel her to superstar status. Although she still has a lot to learn, she has reached massive heights in her domain. Now, however, she is planning her debut album, and fans cannot wait to hear it. The project is going to come out later this year, and it is called Y2K.

Throughout the last few weeks, Ice Spice has been ramping up her posts on social media. In fact, many of these posts have been thirst traps. From Snapchat videos to see-through dresses on the red carpet, the artist has fans thirsting after her. This happened all over again on Tuesday thanks to the tracksuit photos she posted. Her curves are on full display, and fans took notice. Unfortunately, some used it as an opportunity to be awfully inappropriate. Case in point, Antonio Brown had this to say.

Read More: Ice Spice's Doppelganger Blows Up On TikTok

Antonio Brown Has No Filter

Following this comment, fans flooded into the replies to say that AB's CTE must have been acting up. Overall, Brown has been trying to be as provocative as humanly possible as of late. This is because he is trying to promote his latest media enterprise, CTESPN. So far, his antics have been working in his favor. This is the most he has been talked about since 2022 when he dashed off the field in the middle of a game. Moreover, this might be more attention than he got in 2019 in the midst of his Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots outbursts.

Let us know what you think of AB and his recent antics, in the comments section down below. Additionally, be sure to stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the music and sports worlds. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and personalities.

Read More: Ice Spice's Australian Fans Turn Up: Watch

[Via]