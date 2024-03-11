Ice Spice Leaves Fans Stunned By Flaunting Her Curves In Lace-Covered See-Through Dress

Ice Spice has exploded in popularity over the last year and a half. Following the release of her song "Munch," she went on a massive run. Overall, fans have been enjoying her music quite a bit, and there is a lot to look forward to from her. For instance, she has a new album coming out later this year called Y2K. This will be the rapper's debut album, and there are quite a few expectations, to say the least. However, with a lot of industry darlings backing her, we're sure the budget will be high.

Meanwhile, Ice Spice has been stunning fans with her recent run of Instagram and Snapchat posts. In fact, when it comes to Snapchat in particular, she has been getting a bit NSFW. From videos that showcase her more sensitive piercings, to photos that focus on her butt, Spice has been getting provocative. Well, on Sunday for the Oscars, the artist got provocative once again, this time with a gorgeous see-through dress. Below, you can see that it was covered in black lace and you could see through areas such as the back and even around the chest.

Read More: Ice Spice Respects The Opinions Of Music Critics

Ice Spice Is A Head-Turner

For instance, that very same piercing that fans lamented about a few days ago is kind of visible here. As you can see in the comments section, fans were thirsting heavily after the superstar. Some proclaimed that they wanted her to "come home" and others even said they were expecting her to show up on time for a date. It was just yet another example of how Ice Spice has captivated fans. Needless to say, the strategies she's employing are working.

Let us know what you thought of Ice Spice's look, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for Y2K? What are your expectations for the album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Ice Spice's Doppelganger Blows Up On TikTok