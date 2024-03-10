Ice Spice Bares Her Booty In New Snapchat Pictures Of Her "Favorite" Look

Ice Spice recently modeled for Alexander Wang's new campaign, and she took to Snapchat to show off her favorite look from the collection. In a series of sultry snaps, she looks back at it for a mirror selfie baring her behind and shows off the leathery and rectangular top that the first pic didn't show off. Of course, this left fans practically drooling in comments sections on social media, replies on that specific platform, and elsewhere given their infatuation with her. However, the Bronx rapper's built quite the ravenous fanbase not because of her looks (although that's a plus), but because of her ability to connect with them on a relatable, catchy, appreciative, and consistent level.

Regardless, you may be wondering who uses Snapchat anymore, but a lot of celebrities have recently invited their fans to return to the platform. Ice Spice herself did so with her other social media followers, and posted more everyday and quotidian stuff on there. Still, she did not turn down the heat when it comes to folks' obsession with her beauty. Just goes to show that you can express your identity in different ways; some people want the cleaned-up IG photoshoot collage, and others just want a video of you making ramen in pajamas.

Ice Spice's Steamy New Snapchat Pics

But none of that matters, because the 24-year-old recently announced that she finished recording her debut album Y2K. Die-hards couldn't be more excited about the release, as it marks a turning point in her career where she'll either fully solidify herself as an important face this generation or stick to her viral and, at this point, very safe guns that made her popular. Folks who believe in Ice Spice's talent, ability, and perspective are wishing for the former outcome, whereas skeptics think she'll never overcome the latter. Either way, it will likely be one of the year's biggest cultural releases in music. We'll see if the same applies commercially and critically.

Meanwhile, speaking of reaching new commercial or critical highs, the "Princess Diana" hitmaker recently thanked her idol, who remixed that song, for opening that door for her. "’Princess Diana’ with Nicki [was my favorite hit of the year]," she told Billboard. "Because I felt like ‘Princess Diana’ was already my best song on [Like…?]. But then it didn’t chart or anything until Nicki got on it. I was just so happy to have both of those worlds where I felt like it was culturally a great song, but also it charted. And then I had my dream collab fulfilled at the same time." For more news and the latest updates on Ice Spice, log back into HNHH.

