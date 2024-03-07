Ice Spice Stuns In Revealing Corseted Dress, Fans Can't Contain Themselves

Ice Spice remains one of the biggest artists in the entire world right now. Although she has yet to put out a debut album, there is no denying that she is a fantastic artist. Overall, she has delivered some massive songs and continues to showcase appreciation for those who came before her. While some see her as a one-trick pony, there are others who are eager to see her grow. In fact, she even has co-signs from Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and Lana Del Rey. That is enough to propel her much further.

Last night, Ice Spice found herself at the 2024 Billboard Women In Music Awards. This is a special event that pays homage to all of the women who find themselves at the forefront of the music industry. Given the year that Spice has had, it is no wonder that she would be invited to such a showcase. As you can see in the Instagram post below, the artist wore a stunning black corseted dress to the event. It was a piece that could have been inspired by a My Chemical Romance music video.

Ice Spice Has A New Album On The Way

The dress was quite revealing, and as a result, the comments were quite thirsty. After all, this is a common occurrence as it pertains to Ice Spice and her posts. You will always find loads of men, and even some women who are going to reveal just how down bad they are. "ice spice im ur biggest fan pls lets play roblox sum day," one fan wrote in a wholesome fashion. Other fans fantasized about a potential date, with one saying "When you’re done I’m at the table to the far right. I ordered us appetizers."

