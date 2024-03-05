Ice Spice Delivers Massive Update On Her Debut Album

Ice Spice is easily one of the biggest newcomers in all of hip-hop. Overall, she has been able to work with some of the biggest artists on the planet. Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift have all given her co-signs. Moreover, she has been hanging out with Lana Del Rey, which just showcases how powerful her rise has been. Moving forward, fans are eager to hear what she has in store. Sure, she came out with some huge singles, but fans want to hear a whole album. They got an EP, and now, they want the LP.

Over the past few weeks, Spice has been teasing that such a project would be on the horizon. For instance, she revealed that her debut album would be out in the next few months. Furthermore, she said the album would be called Y2K. It is an appropriate album title given the fact that she was born on January 1st, 2000, the start of the millennium. Since that announcement, fans have been waiting for an update on the project. Just moments ago, they got one as Spice had a very simple message for her followers.

"I finished recording y2k the album," she wrote on Instagram. It was a simple message, albeit one that was quite powerful. Now that the album is finished in the recording stage, it just has to be mixed and mastered. There will likely be some features added to spruce things up, but as it pertains to Spice's vocals, the project is complete. Ice Spice has remained consistent with her sound up until this point, so we don't foresee any massive changes. However, if she comes through with some surprises, then this could be one of the biggest releases of the entire year.

