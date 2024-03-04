Ice Spice Speaks On Nicki Minaj Taking "Princess Diana" To New Commercial Heights

Not only did the Bronx MC make this song land on the charts with the Roman remix, but she also achieved her dream collab.



Much like many other femcees of the contemporary era, Ice Spice sees Nicki Minaj as a massive point of inspiration. Their strong collaborative bond is well-documented at this point, and fans only hope that their story together isn't over yet. Regardless, the Bronx MC has a lot to look forward to this year, such as her next album and more promo, media, and partnership opportunities than ever. But she took some time during a recent Billboard interview to shout out some unexpected and underrated bangers of hers. The 24-year-old remarked that "Princess Diana" was her favorite hit of 2023, but that she was disappointed that it didn't chart -– until Roman stepped in.

"’Princess Diana’ with Nicki [was my favorite hit of the year]," Ice Spice remarked to the publication. "Because I felt like ‘Princess Diana’ was already my best song on [Like…?]. But then it didn’t chart or anything until Nicki got on it. I was just so happy to have both of those worlds where I felt like it was culturally a great song, but also it charted. And then I had my dream collab fulfilled at the same time."

Ice Spice At The 2024 People's Choice Awards



Elsewhere during this conversation, Ice Spice also spoke on the most surprising commercial performances of her career so far. You might think that such a question would only focus on the positive ones, but she feels like she deserves a bit more love for one particular song. "I thought that ‘Actin a Smoochie’ would be a bigger song,” the 2024 Grammy nominee conceded. “Every time I hear it, I’m just gagged that it’s not bigger. [But] ‘Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2,’ I never thought that song would be as big as it is. I knew it would be a big moment, but I didn’t think it would be triple-platinum.”

Meanwhile, she also spoke on the creative process behind her next album Y2K and what drives her to write and record a track. "If the beat doesn’t instantly move me, like. if I don’t physically feel the beat of the speakers, then I’m just going to keep moving on to the next one,” the "Think U The S**t (Fart)" spitter revealed. “But as soon as I know, I know I have that beat. It’s up from there." For more news and the latest updates on Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, stick around on HNHH.

