Ice Spice Speaks On Nicki Minaj Taking "Princess Diana" To New Commercial Heights

Much like many other femcees of the contemporary era, Ice Spice sees Nicki Minaj as a massive point of inspiration. Their strong collaborative bond is well-documented at this point, and fans only hope that their story together isn't over yet. Regardless, the Bronx MC has a lot to look forward to this year, such as her next album and more promo, media, and partnership opportunities than ever. But she took some time during a recent Billboard interview to shout out some unexpected and underrated bangers of hers. The 24-year-old remarked that "Princess Diana" was her favorite hit of 2023, but that she was disappointed that it didn't chart -– until Roman stepped in.

"’Princess Diana’ with Nicki [was my favorite hit of the year]," Ice Spice remarked to the publication. "Because I felt like ‘Princess Diana’ was already my best song on [Like…?]. But then it didn’t chart or anything until Nicki got on it. I was just so happy to have both of those worlds where I felt like it was culturally a great song, but also it charted. And then I had my dream collab fulfilled at the same time."

Ice Spice At The 2024 People's Choice Awards

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 18: Ice Spice attends the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Elsewhere during this conversation, Ice Spice also spoke on the most surprising commercial performances of her career so far. You might think that such a question would only focus on the positive ones, but she feels like she deserves a bit more love for one particular song. "I thought that ‘Actin a Smoochie’ would be a bigger song,” the 2024 Grammy nominee conceded. “Every time I hear it, I’m just gagged that it’s not bigger. [But] ‘Boy’s a liar, Pt. 2,’ I never thought that song would be as big as it is. I knew it would be a big moment, but I didn’t think it would be triple-platinum.”

Meanwhile, she also spoke on the creative process behind her next album Y2K and what drives her to write and record a track. "If the beat doesn’t instantly move me, like. if I don’t physically feel the beat of the speakers, then I’m just going to keep moving on to the next one,” the "Think U The S**t (Fart)" spitter revealed. “But as soon as I know, I know I have that beat. It’s up from there." For more news and the latest updates on Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj, stick around on HNHH.

