Ice Spice Reveals Which Nicki Minaj Project Is The Greatest Album Of All Time

Ice Spice is a huge Nicki Minaj fan, and that is very well-documented at this point. Overall, the two have come through with some tracks together. Moreover, they even had a song on the Barbie soundtrack together. Although Spice's rise to fame has been very quick, she has done a good job of weathering the storm. It seems like she wants to make a real go of this, and hopes to experience some longevity. If anything, her drive and her personality are going to be huge factors in keeping her on top.

Recently, Spice and Riot got to be on Complex's show GOAT Talk. During this appearance, Ice Spice got to talk about a whole plethora of topics. For instance, she discussed how she respects the opinions of music reviewers. Additionally, she spoke about not being a lyricist. In the midst of this conversation, she also delved into her pick for the greatest album of all time. Unsurprisingly, that album just so happens to belong to Nicki Minaj.

Read More: Latto References Ice Spice’s “Munch” On Offset’s New Album, Fans Speculate Beef

Ice Spice Gives Her Hot Take

In the eyes of Ice Spice, the greatest album ever is Pink Friday. This is a project that is over a decade old at this point, and fans remember it quite fondly. In fact, Nicki is going to be dropping a Pink Friday sequel on November 17th. Overall, this could be one of the best albums of the entire year. Some tracks have already been released and we cannot wait to see what else is going to be in store.

Greatest album of all time is one of those subjective debates that is never going to have a consensus. Everyone has their own tastes, and you can't force people to like your favorites. That said, let us know what you think about Ice Spice's pick, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on your favorite artists.

Read More: Ice Spice Shares Photo Dump Celebrating Release Of New Song