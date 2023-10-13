Ice Spice Shares Photo Dump Celebrating Release Of New Song

The fact that Ice Spice is one of the biggest breakout stars of 2023 is no surprise to anybody at this point. In this year alone she's scored four top 10 hits across collaborations with Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and Pink pantheress. She also released her debut project the Like..? EP. Later in the year, she dropped a deluxe edition of the project that resulted in yet another hit for her. Spice's previous single "Deli" is still hanging out on the charts but that hasn't stopped her from dropping her next song.

Overnight, Ice Spice teamed up with Nigerian singer Rema for a new song "Pretty Girl." Rema has already had one of the biggest hit songs of the year with his Selena Gomez collaboration "Calm Down." The pair are hoping that putting their powers together can get them back on the charts. Spice is already celebrating the early praise for the album with a new IG photo dump. "pretty girl with rema out everywhere ;P" she captioned a series of pics posted to Instagram earlier today. Fellow celebs rushed to the comments to praise the singer. Sexyy Red, Flo Milli, Skai Jackson, and more showed up quickly to spread love for Spice. Check out the pictures and responses below.

Ice Spice Celebrating New Song

Yesterday, Ice Spice surprised her fans when a new profile of her dropped in the Los Angeles Times. In the interview she gave she implied that she is in fact dating somebody, but wouldn't tell fans who. She explained that this was to keep people focused on what's important. which is her music.

Earlier this week Spice took home yet another award in her big-time 2023. She won the Best Breakthrough Artist prize at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards. That mirrored the Best New Artist award she took home at the VMAs last month. What do you think of Ice Spice's new photo dump celebrating her new single with Rema? Let us know in the comment section below.

