Ice Spice And Billie Eilish Link Up Backstage At The People's Choice Awards

Over the weekend, the People's Choice Awards took place. The show honored a variety of the biggest entertainers of the year across film, television, and popular culture. The night's awards were determined entirely by the people, who voted for their favorites in every category. Unsurprisingly, two of the biggest stars in music of the past year were present. Ice Spice had a breakthrough 2023 where she had four top 10 hits among collaborations with PinkPantheress, Taylor Swift, and Nicki Minaj. Billie Eilish scored one of the most critically acclaimed songs of the year with "What Was I Made For?" from the Barbie film soundtrack.

The two young stars met up backstage at the People's Choice Awards where they snapped a quick photo that eventually made its way to Spice's Instagram. "ima dip when i stack all my chips" she captioned the photo dump. It included pics of her entering the event, sitting at a table during it, interacting with fans, and even posing with an award she won. But it was the pic with Billie Eilish that had fans most excited and dreaming of what a collab between the two might sound like. "FINALLY A ICE SPICE X BILLIE PIC!!" one of the top comments on the post excitedly reads. Check out the full photo dump and fan reactions to it below.

Ice Spice And Billie Eilish

Ice Spice took home the award for Best New Artist at this year's People's Choice Awards. She was one of the favorites to win the award at the Grammys earlier this month. But the award ultimately went to Victoria Monet. Spice was also nominated two more times for her song "Barbie World" with Nicki Minaj. Both of those awards ended up going to Killer Mike.

What do you think of Billie Eilish and Ice Spice posing for a pic backstage at the People's Choice Awards? Would you be excited if the two decided to make a song together? Let us know in the comment section below.

