Ice Spice Wins At The 2024 People's Choice Awards With New Artist Of The Year

The people have spoken at the 2024 People's Choice Awards, and Ice Spice is their New Artist of the Year. During her acceptance speech at the ceremony on Sunday (February 18) in California, she thanked her fans for their ardent support. "Thank you, I wasn't nervous until right now, but," the 24-year-old said with a laugh. "Thank you so much! You know, this award means so much to me because it's fan voted, and I love my fans. I wanna give a big thank you to my baby sister watching at home. Sienna, I love you so much. And I wanna thank my beautiful team, thank you so much to my manager, my producer, my label.

"Shoutout to all the brands I've collab'd with in the last year or so," Ice Spice continued. "And shoutout to all the other nominees in this category. You guys are amazing and talented. Thank you so much!" What's more is that she also had other reasons to celebrate her fellow celebrities' awards recently. The Bronx hitmaker shouted out someone from her hometown, good friend Kai Cenat, for winning a streaming award.

Ice Spice Wins New Artist Of The Year At The 2024 PCAs: Watch Her Acceptance Speech

However, that's not what Ice Spice is making a lot of noise for at the moment, and what might define the rest of her 2024. She's currently embroiled in a cold war beef with Latto, for which the only thing left to do for either artist is to call them out directly. Sure, they've already alluded to each other multiple times and given out subliminal disses, plus their fanbases are going at it heavily on social media. But maybe an old-fashioned rap battle and hit-for-hit is what they need to gain each other's respect as competitors.

Meanwhile, the "Think U The S**t (Fart)" MC recently met up with Spike Lee, and fans think that they could have something planned for the future. A music video, a movie, a TV ad, something beyond what either's typically known for... who knows? All we know is that it's exciting to witness. For more news and the latest updates on Ice Spice, check back in with HNHH.

