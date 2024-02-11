Ice Spice Lands Highest Charting Single With "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)"

Ice Spice's latest single, "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)," has become her highest-charting song as a solo artist. The track reached No. 37 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with the outlet's latest update. Spice dropped off the viral track, last month, featuring the now-infamous bar, "Think you the sh*t, b*tch? You not even the fart."

While it's now her most successful solo venture, her biggest song overall remains “Karma,” featuring Taylor Swift. That song climbed as high as No. 2. Her "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" collaboration with PinkPantheress also reached No. 3 while "Barbie World" with Nicki Minaj cracked the top 10 as well.

Ice Spice Performs On Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour"

Ice Spice performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at MetLife Stadium on May 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Despite the new song's popularity, not everyone is a fan. Conservative media pundit Candace Owens recently spent a segment of her show complaining about its existence. "If you're wondering whether or not it's a good song, what do you think? It's called 'Think U The S**t (Fart),'" Owens said before playing a clip from the song. "Now I think we can all admit that we've fallen as a society. I mean, I wouldn't say that was Mozart or Beethoven, but I'm not all of these mainstream media publications that routinely run to defend this kind of music similar to what they did with 'WAP' the most disgusting and filthiest lyrics I've ever read. They will then sit down and write an article trying to convince you that what you just heard was magical and they did this with this Ice Spice song."

Ice Spice Travels To Miami For "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)" Video

Spice competed for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards, last weekend, but lost out to Victoria Monet. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ice Spice on HotNewHipHop.

