Candace Owens Criticizes Ice Spice's "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)": "We've Fallen As A Society"

Candace Owens went after Ice Spice during a recent episode of her self-titled podcast. In doing so, she criticized the rapper's newest single, "Think U The S**t (Fart)." Ice Spice dropped off the viral track, last week, featuring the now-infamous bar, "Think you the sh*t, b*tch? You not even the fart."

"If you're wondering whether or not it's a good song, what do you think? It's called 'Think U The S**t (Fart),'" Owens said before playing a clip from the song. "Now I think we can all admit that we've fallen as a society. I mean, I wouldn't say that was Mozart or Beethoven, but I'm not all of these mainstream media publications that routinely run to defend this kind of music similar to what they did with 'WAP' the most disgusting and filthiest lyrics I've ever read. They will then sit down and write an article trying to convince you that what you just heard was magical and they did this with this Ice Spice song."

Ice Spice Attends MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Ice Spice accepts the "Best New Artist" Award onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

"I just wanna live in a society where we can all acknowledge that a song that's entitled 'Think U The Sh*t (Fart)' is in fact itself a sh*t fart," Owens continued. "That's where I wanna live. Can we get back to that? I don't know. Let's move on." This isn't the only time this month Owens has taken aim at an artist's single. She previously called out Ariana Grande over the release of "Yes, And?" Check out her full criticism of Ice Spice's new song below.

Candace Owens Goes Off On Ice Spice

Ice Spice is currently nominated for four Grammy Awards including Best New Artist as well as Best Rap Song for "Barbie World" with Nicki Minaj. Be on the lookout for further updates on Candace Owens as well as Ice Spice on HotNewHipHop.

