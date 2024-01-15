Ice Spice Continues Music Video Shoot In Miami For Upcoming "Fart" Song

Ice Spice is hard at work on an upcoming music video, and she's currently busy putting all the pieces together. We already saw her film some visuals near a storefront, but now, it looks like she gathered a crowd and invited them to see her dance for the camera for this soon-to-come project. The Bronx MC does her thing as always, and onlookers seem meek but still engaged with the performance, although it's unclear if they'll be a part of the MV or just spectated. Regardless, we'll see whether or not this shoots her further into fame, acclaim, and success in 2024, or if last year's breakout stardom needs a little more time in the oven.

Either way, we're sure that the 24-year-old hasn't lost it one bit, as evidence by her alive-and-well penchant for striking bars. "Think you the s**t, b***h? You not even the fart," she raps on this new snippet, a bar that had fans going wild online when it surfaced. Ice Spice had plenty of those quotables all throughout 2023, and it's great to see that she's getting love, or at least attention, for much more than her visual aesthetics. Many doubted whether she had anything else to offer, and we can't wait to see them proven wrong.

Ice Spice Entertains Miami Crowd For Music Video Shoot: Watch

Still, we're not sure how much farther Ice Spice can go if she's already made it to the top. For example, in a classic big-name celebrity moment, here's a recent reaction from her brother to her overwhelming rise. "Defensive ends, they sack me, and they like, ‘You thought I was feeling you?’" Joey Gaston, football quarterback, told Complex. "I was playing in the semifinals of the playoffs. Second half we’re getting ready to go on the field. I hear the student section like, ‘All right, he’s coming, he’s coming.’ They start clapping and saying ‘We love Ice Spice!’ *clap clap* ‘We love Ice Spice!' Next drive, I threw a touchdown and I went to the sidelines and I started clapping."

Meanwhile, hopefully the "Deli" hitmaker's producer RiotUSA wasn't trolling during a recent interview. If he wasn't, then we should expect her first album very, very soon. Do you think it'll stack up to her streak of hit singles in 2023? Let us know what you think in the comments and check back in with HNHH for more on Ice Spice.

