Ice Spice Drops Questionable Bars In New Snippet, Fans Rip It To Shreds

It is very common for even the best and biggest rappers to lay down some horrific bars. Some of the worst kinds of lyrics are the ones when they say "I'm the s**t" and then make a disgusting comparison to bowel movements. Even the great J. Cole had a blunder like this once. According to HipHopDX, the North Carolina rapper's track, "Dollar and a Dream III," featured this bar. "I let you feel like you the s*** but boy, you can’t out-fart me.” There is speculation that Ice Spice references this song in a new snippet.

Not a lot of rappers had a bigger year than Ice Spice. The Bronx, New York product has become one of the names that everyone is talking about. It is going to be a challenge to top her 2023. However, she has the opportunity to do so by dropping a good debut album. For right now, that goal is not off to the best start. The snippet we mentioned is not going over well with fans.

Read More: 21 Savage Shares First Trailer For His Upcoming Biopic

Ice Spice Is "The S**t"

Ice Spice shared a preview of this song on her Twitter and the first lyric that came out of her mouth was, "You think you the s***? B****, you not even the fart." Fans in the comments did not hold back one bit. One goes, "You think you the shi, you not even the fart" has to be the worst opening lyric of 2024 and we just started." Another says, "Fast food processed music for a fast food processed generation." While many feel that Ice is not the best writer to begin with, it looks like she has a lot of reconciling to do after teasing this.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new snippet from Ice Spice? After what you heard in the preview, how good or bad will this song be? What is your take on rappers using human waste bars in music? Should they stray away from them for good, or do they have their place? Will Ice Spice have a better 2024 compared to 2023? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news around Ice Spice. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Nicki Minaj's Collaborator RedOne Doesn't Mind Her Not Performing "Starships"

[Via]